Legion donates for new cataract surgery bed at Orillia's hospital

The Royal Canadian Legion’s Ontario Provincial Command Branches and Ladies’ Auxiliaries Charitable Foundation have generously donated $5,700 for the purchase of a specialized stretcher bed to improve cataract surgeries at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

Each year, more than 1,500 cataract surgeries are performed at Soldiers’. Surgeons can perform up to 18 cataract surgeries in one day, making it one of the highest volumes of procedures performed at the Hospital. Each patient undergoing surgery requires a specialized stretcher bed with an intricate braking system and attachment to ensure the patient’s head is stabilized during the procedure. It is vital that there are enough of these beds to meet the needs of the community.

“This donation means that we are able to reduce wait times for this life-altering procedure,” said Brittany Wilson, Development Officer, OSMH Foundation. “We care deeply about the wellbeing of our senior community and giving sight to someone whose vision has been compromised by cataracts is an amazing gift to give. We are incredibly grateful to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Ontario Provincial Command Branches and Ladies’ Auxiliary for this generous donation that will significantly improve the quality of life of our senior population.”

For the Legion’s Charitable Foundation President, Marg Emery, this donation is a culmination of support from inside and outside of the organization. “Thanks to the support of our Legion Branches and Ladies Auxiliaries volunteers and the public, the Royal Canadian Legion Charitable Foundation is able to assist hospitals and other health facilities and take part in improving the quality of life of our veterans and the community at large.”

Since 1997, the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Provincial Command Branches and Ladies’ Auxiliaries Charitable Foundation have generously donated over $80,200 to support Soldiers’.