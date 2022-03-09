Listener reaches out to radio station for help

It's not often that Jason and I receive a letter in the mail, let alone a letter with such a heartfelt plea.

Here is the letter that left me in tears:

"Good morning Jason and Carey,

I am a loyal listener for years. I am having a run of bad luck. They say when one door closes another one opens. So far all they are doing is closing, so I was wondering if you could ask your listeners if anyone could help myself and my brother . We will be living in our car shortly. We need some housing. My brother has a personal support dog, and we need two bedrooms. I would have called in, but all I do is cry.

Thank you,

Wendy"

Wendy currently lives in Barrie. She provided her address and phone number, but we are withholding them for obvious reasons.

Jason and I feel that given the current cost of living, including extremely high prices for the basics of food and shelter, that Wendy and her brother are among a growing number of vulnerable people in our community who are unhoused or facing precarious housing.

Thanks for taking the time to read this letter, but what we really want to know is what can be done - how can we help?

If you have any ideas or insight, please join our conversation on Facebook today.