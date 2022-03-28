Live theatre returns to King's Wharf in Penetanguishene

Open the doors and cue the stage lights! Operated by award-winning Drayton Entertainment, the King’s Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene will finally welcome audiences back this summer and into the fall. The historic stage located at beautiful Discovery Harbour on Georgian Bay will be alive with memorable music, entertaining stories, joyful laughter, heartfelt applause, and maybe even a few tears as audiences, artists, volunteers, musicians, backstage crew, and more celebrate the return of live theatre with four productions on stage during the 2022 Season, which will run in the summer from June 23 to August 28, with a fall production added from November 10 to November 26.

“It’s exciting and emotional at the same time because we’ve waited so long for the return of live entertainment,” says Alex Mustakas, Artistic Director of Drayton Entertainment. “Full recovery will be a multi-year effort, so this season looks a little different in terms of timing as we cautiously resume operations. That said, the top-quality entertainment experience and customer service audiences have come to expect remain the same.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Drayton Entertainment has made health and safety a top priority. The charitable arts organization was one of the first theatres across the country to close its doors in March of 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That commitment continues as the company carefully enacts its reopening strategy. Although the Government of Ontario has lifted restrictions for theatres, allowing for 100% capacity, Drayton Entertainment recognizes that patrons have different degrees of comfort. With the aim of making the return to live theatre as easy as possible for everyone, the award-winning theatre organization will offer show schedules with varying capacities and protocols that gradually change as the season progresses. For June and July, audiences can choose from performances at 100% capacity with no proof of vaccination required, limited capacity (33% reduced) with no proof of vaccination required, and limited capacity (33% reduced) with proof of vaccination required. For August and November, audiences can choose from performances at 100% capacity with no proof of vaccination required and limited capacity (33% reduced) with no proof of vaccination required. The Drayton Entertainment Duty of Care adheres to local and provincial health guidelines and is subject to change in response to current conditions throughout the season.

After spending the pandemic tending to our national security, Constable F. Inkster is funnier than ever in Sorry, I’m Canadian Too 2! Armed with some new political material, gifted comedian Neil Aitchison takes the stage as his beloved alter ego and provides hilarious insights on everything that is uniquely Canadian. In between side-splitting topical rants, relive the magic of the Great Canadian Songbook: gems like “Alberta Bound,” “Fox On The Run,” “Black Fly,” “Song of the Mira,” “I’se the B’ye,” “Sonny’s Dream,” “Farewell to Nova Scotia,” and many, many more. With its charming blend of music, humour, and political satire, this distinctly Canadian production will be on stage from June 23 to July 10 at the King’s Wharf Theatre.

Country wit meets city bluster in the rural romantic comedy Buying The Farm on stage from July 21 to August 6 in Penetanguishene. An aging bachelor farmer finds himself with mounting debt, some health concerns, and suburban neighbourhoods encroaching from every direction when a young real estate agent arrives at the farm determined to succeed where others have failed. It might be a done deal, except that the farmer’s great-niece is unwavering in her resolve that this family farm is NOT FOR SALE. A love note to farming, this multi-generational comedy about high hopes, last stands, skunks, and love among the chickens is an insightful look at the plight of rural Canada.

Part relationship comedy and part poignant drama, the touching play On Golden Pond is on stage next from August 11 to August 28 at the King's Wharf Theatre. Ethel and Norman Thayer return to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year for some much-needed rest and relaxation. But their delightful summer routine is thrown for a loop when their daughter Chelsea visits for her dad’s 80th birthday, bringing her boyfriend Bill and his teenage son in tow. On Golden Pond is a universal story about life, love, and the importance of family and forgiveness.

The panto tradition continues, just a little later in the year to wrap up the season! Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Penetanguishene because one of the greatest tales ever told is touching down just before the holidays with a brand-new twist – Wizard of Oz: The Panto. With its joyous blend of incredible music, lively dancing, extraordinary costumes, audience participation, and of course, a dash of theatrical magic, this playful panto adaptation of the famous family favourite brims with humour, heart, and adventure. Join Dorothy as she takes a surprising new journey over the rainbow and makes her way to Oz with the help of some newfound friends from November 10 to November 26 at the King's Wharf Theatre.

Creative teams and casting will be announced at a later date.

“Although we continue to navigate this ongoing pandemic, we’re hopeful about the future,” says Mustakas. “We know our audiences, tourism partners, and communities love and miss theatre as much as we do, so we encourage everyone to join us in making wonderful memories this season. Years from now we’ll all talk about where we were, and what shows we saw, the year that theatre came back.”

Tickets are on sale exclusively to Members by phone now. Tickets are on sale to everyone by phone, in person at select Box Office locations, and online 24/7 at www.kingswharftheatre.com beginning on Monday, April 4. To order by phone, please call 705-549-5555 or toll free at 1-855-372-9866. For more information about Drayton Entertainment’s complete 2022 Season on all seven stages, please visit www.draytonentertainment.com.