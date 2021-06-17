iHeartRadio
Llama Llama No Pajama, what's with all the Highway Drama?!!

Well, here's something you don't ever expect to see running along a major highway!

OPP are hoping to locate the owner of a lost LLAMA that was walking on Highway 400 near King City on Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene on Highway 400 southbound at King Road just before 9 p.m. and located the white llama on the highway.

The llama was escorted off the highway to safety by officers who say the animal was not injured.

No spitting incident has been reported either. (lol)  

 

Bryan Cooper

