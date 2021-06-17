Llama Llama No Pajama, what's with all the Highway Drama?!!
Well, here's something you don't ever expect to see running along a major highway!
OPP are hoping to locate the owner of a lost LLAMA that was walking on Highway 400 near King City on Wednesday.
Police responded to the scene on Highway 400 southbound at King Road just before 9 p.m. and located the white llama on the highway.
The llama was escorted off the highway to safety by officers who say the animal was not injured.
No spitting incident has been reported either. (lol)
Bryan Cooper
You may be interested in...
-
Wasn't that a party! Celebrating 100th birthday of Lion Norm GogoDid you hear or see the C-130 Hercules over the Penetanguishene area Wednesday evening? It was part of a 100th birthday celebration for a local veteran and long time Lions Club member, Norm Gogo.
-
Llama Llama No Pajama, what's with all the Highway Drama?!!Llama Safely Apprehended After Taking A Stroll Down HWY 400 Wednesday Llama Llama No Pajama, what's with all the Highway Drama?!!
-
Luke Combs Debuts 'Good Ol' Days"He performed the song at his first show in 15 mnonths.