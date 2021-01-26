Local book reading to spark conversations on children's mental health
Christine Fishman is an Early Childhood Educator, mother and author from Bracebridge. She will be reading her book, Sweet Honey Kisses for an Anxious Bear, online in celebration of Bell Let’s Talk Day on Thursday January 28th.
The goal of this initiative, presented by Treetops Entertainment in Orillia, is to help parents start conversations with their children regarding mental health and paediatric anxiety.
Christine joined Jason and Carey to chat about the purpose behind the book and the online reading. You can listen in here:
The book reading can be streamed online through Facebook and Instagram on Treetops Entertainments sites.
“As parents ourselves, we know firsthand how difficult this year has been for both children and adults. We wanted to support Christine who is a local author with her book and give parents a platform to start those conversations” says Karen Micallef Co-Owner of Treetops Playground, Treetops Entertainment & Unwrapped Gifting Co.
A quote from the book; “May you always be strong and kind, with a brave spirit and a fierce mind. Always remember you can do anything!”
The book Sweet Honey Kisses for an Anxious Bear is available now, and an Anxiety Tool Box will also be available for purchase in the coming weeks through the Treetops website.
