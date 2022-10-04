Local cancer support centre is painting the town pink

Those pink, plumed pumpkins will be soon popping up all over North Simcoe and Southern Georgian Bay. The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) in Penetanguishene is once again holding its annual Paint the Town Pink campaign throughout October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This popular campaign has raised funds for the GBCSC since 2013 and is well-known for its extra-special pumpkins which will go on sale the first week of October.

“Paint the Town Pink has become of the Centre’s most high-profile events in the community,” notes Paul Eichhorn, Manager, Fundraising & Outreach. “Many people have their first contact with us when they purchase a pumpkin. It’s not only an important campaign to raise funds and awareness for the GBCSC but it’s also a lot of fun for volunteers and everyone who gets one of those one-of-a-kind pumpkins.”

A dedicated team of volunteers worked over several days to get the pumpkins ready (supplied by R & P Desroches Farm). This year 250 pumpkins were decorated and are now available for sale for $20 each. Pumpkins can be purchased online and picked at the GBCSC beginning on October 4. Plus, pumpkins will be available for sale at Farm2Door (159 Balm Beach Rd East, Midland), one of this year’s many Community Partners. It’s expected pumpkins will sell out quickly so get your pumpkin early so you won’t be disappointed.

A special Paint the Town Pink Open House will take place on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. People are invited to come by the Centre for a tour, meet out staff, enjoy a snack, and pick up a painted, plumed pumpkin.

Along with the pumpkins sales, several Community Partners are helping out in October. Some are donating sales proceeds (or a portion of) of specific products to the Centre for the month of October including the Happy Pineapple Boutique, Lily’s Italian Eatery, Newton Street Art Barn, Tiny Gems, Boulangers Midland City Bakers, The Pebble Tree, Rooted Cafe, Fresh by Leanne, and Megamindful Living. The items available include cosmetics, jewelry, scented candles, smoothies, cupcakes, and a special Paint the Town Pink Cosmopolitan. Check our website link for a full list of local participating businesses.

To find out more about Paint the Town Pink, how to purchase a pumpkin, and much more visit gbcancersupportcentre.ca/paint-the-town-pink-2022 .