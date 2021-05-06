Local Catholic school board names 2021 Outstanding Grads

MAY 5, 2021 - BARRIE, ON: An Olympic medalist, TV/film composer, lawyer and adjunct professor, veterinarian technician and actor/producer are among this year’s recipients of the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board’s Outstanding Graduates program. This program, which is now in its ninth year, takes a peek into the lives of some extraordinary people. One graduate from each of the nine Catholic high schools in the board is recognized during Catholic Education Week.

This year’s recipients are:

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School - Barrie, ON

William Arnaud is a chef, entrepreneur and avid volunteer who worked tirelessly to support marginalized residents during the pandemic. He was the humble recipient of the City of Kingston’s First Capitol Honourable Achievement Civic Award.



St. Theresa’s Catholic High School - Midland, ON

Jeffrey Warnock is a citizen of the Métis First Nation who is passionate about teaching and mentorship. He is currently working as an adjunct professor in the areas of Aborginal and Indigenous Law at Western University.

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School - Tottenham, ON

Deanne Rose is the youngest goal-scorer in Olympic Women’s Soccer history, helping Team Canada win the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She was the 10th overall pick in the first round draft of the National Women’s Soccer League and has 11 goals and 53 international appearances with the Canadian National Team.

Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School - Orillia, ON

Carolyn-Marie Goodwin is the owner of Timberwolf Custom Carpentry and creator of Uplifting Blessings - an organization that aids homeless and vulnerable persons. She is the recipient of the Orillia Business Association’s 2020 Nelle Carter Woman of the Year award.

Holy Trinity Catholic High School - Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON

Scott Cavalheiro is an actor, writer and producer who has starred in movies on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu and in critically acclaimed television series on networks and streaming services around the globe.



St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School - Bracebridge, ON

Krista Finch-Shelly is a proud member of St. Dominic’s very first graduating class in 1999 whose love of animals led to a career as a veterinary technician at Centennial Animal Hospital in Bracebridge.

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School - Barrie, ON

Stephanie Kowal is a composer for film and TV who is actively involved in both the Canadian and American film industry. In 2019, she was one of SOCAN’s “6 Picks for 2020” featuring composers to watch out for in 2020.

Our Lady of the Bay Catholic High School - Collingwood, ON

Justine Crittenden is focused on a life of service to others, especially related to equitable access to health care. She has worked as part of the Emergency Operations Centre in New Zealand during the pandemic to provide support to the Māori people.

St. Joseph’s Catholic High School - Barrie, ON

Tom Roberts is the Vice-President of Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, and played an integral role establishing COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics for the Orillia community.

"It is an honour to recognize these extremely talented graduates," said Frances Bagley, Director of Education. "In my first months at SMCDSB, I have been blessed to witness the incredible ways our students work to change the world in positive ways. This year’s recipients have demonstrated how Catholic education plays a valuable role in the future of our students. Congratulations!”