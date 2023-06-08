Local Event: 2023 Barrie Air Show
Look to the skies over Barrie’s beautiful Kempenfelt Bay as iconic aircraft perform inspiring displays of aviation wonder in a spectacular free show the whole family will enjoy. In partnership with the City of Barrie, the Canadian Forces Base Borden, the County of Simcoe and the Downtown Barrie BIA, the 2023 Barrie Airshow, presented by Pratt Homes, is part of an exciting weekend in Barrie.
When:
June 10th: 9am - 9pm
June 11th: 9am - 4pm
Where: Kempenfelt Bay
More Information: https://www.tourismbarrie.com/festivals-events/2023/06/10/default-calendar/barrie-air-show
You may be interested in...
-
Chris Stapleton Scraps Outdoor Show Due To Canadian WildfiresThe singer was scheduled to play in Syracuse.
-
Health unit tips for protecting yourself from wildfire smokeWildfires occurring in parts of Ontario and Quebec are producing smoke that is being carried into Simcoe Muskoka and affecting local air quality. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit advises taking steps to protect your health when air quality is poor.
-
Early morning house fire in Orangeville claims a life: OPPThree people have been taken to the hospital following a house fire in Orangeville.