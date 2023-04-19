Local Event: Angus Pop-Up Market
Looking to get a gift for your Mom for Mothers Day? Well why not check out the Angus Pop-Up Mothers Day Market!
You can shop 40 local small business, kids can stop by the registration box for a surprise form the treasure box. There will also be door prizes and alot more!
If you would like to volunteer or you're a small business who would like to contribute to the raffle, send an email to anguspopupmarket@rogers.com.
When: Saturday April 22nd, from 10-3pm.
Where: Barrie Legion, 410 St Vincent St, Barrie, ON
More Information: https://www.facebook.com/anguspopupmarket
