Local Event: Barrie Spring Arts and Crafts Show
The Barrie Arts and Crafts Show is returning to the Sadlon Arena this weekend!
This event will have more than 100 crafters and artisans selling all kinds of different wares for you and your family to enjoy!
When: Saturday April 29th, 2023 from 9:00am-5:00pm and Sunday April 30th, 2023 from 10:00am-4:00pm
Where: Sadlon Arena 555 Bayview Dr. Barrie, ON
More information: https://www.barrieartsandcraftsshows.ca/copy-of-barrie-christmas-show
