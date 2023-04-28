Every year the Collier Street United Church hosts a huge Silent Auction event, including dinners, lunches, pie & ice cream and lots more! For the fourth year they are switching it up and hosting an online auction. You'll find lots of great items - household furniture, china, crystal, sporting goods and lots of gift certificates for restaurants, baked goods, dinners and more!

Funds raised are used to maintain the historic sanctuary, built in 1864, and for the social service programmes. As a downtown city church, they are very involved with serving various community groups: several “12 step” groups, Scouts / Guide troops, “Rainbows” for grieving families, Summer youth camp, weekly programmes for handicapable adults, “Collier’s Table” for ”in-need” community members each Spring and Fall, and several weekly groups for our own congregation.

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12:00am-12:00pm

More information: https://www.biddingowl.com