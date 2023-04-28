iHeartRadio
Local Event: Elmvale Maple Syrup Festival

Local Events Pure Country 106 CICX

One of the largest one-day Maple Syrup Festival in Ontario! Come & take part, last Saturday of April!

The Elmvale Maple Syrup Festival is a fundraising day that supports needs within the community. All proceeds from this one-day event are turned back to our schools, children’s music programs, library support, arena and community hall projects, girl guides and scouts, as well as helping many other projects where other financial sources are not available. Many volunteers and many, many hours of planning and behind the scenes effort have gone into preparing for this day. 

When: Saturday April 29th at 8:00am

Where: Queen St, Elmvale, ON

More information: https://childslife.ca/event/elmvale-maple-syrup-festival/

