Local Event: Girls Nite Out
Gather your girlfriends (and any brave men you know) and get ready for a night of laughter, tons of fun and great cheer with some of Canada’s funniest ladies as Theatre Collingwood celebrates WONDERFUL WOMEN & INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY with GIRLS NITE OUT!
Girls Nite Out is an all-female, all funny troupe of improv and stand-up comedy performers that will have you in stitches with their side-splitting sketches.
Pre-show Party begins at 6:30pm
Comedy Show begins at 7:30pm
Cash bar available on-site.
When: March 9th 2023
Where: Theatre Collingwood
More Informaiton: https://theatrecollingwood.ca/2023-girls-nite-out/
