iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Local Event: Girls Nite Out

Local Events Pure Country 106 CICX

Gather your girlfriends (and any brave men you know) and get ready for a night of laughter, tons of fun and great cheer with some of Canada’s funniest ladies as Theatre Collingwood celebrates WONDERFUL WOMEN & INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY with GIRLS NITE OUT!

Girls Nite Out is an all-female, all funny troupe of improv and stand-up comedy performers that will have you in stitches with their side-splitting sketches.

Pre-show Party begins at 6:30pm

Comedy Show begins at 7:30pm

Cash bar available on-site.

When: March 9th 2023

Where: Theatre Collingwood

More Informaiton: https://theatrecollingwood.ca/2023-girls-nite-out/

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca