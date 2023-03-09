Gather your girlfriends (and any brave men you know) and get ready for a night of laughter, tons of fun and great cheer with some of Canada’s funniest ladies as Theatre Collingwood celebrates WONDERFUL WOMEN & INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY with GIRLS NITE OUT!

Girls Nite Out is an all-female, all funny troupe of improv and stand-up comedy performers that will have you in stitches with their side-splitting sketches.

Pre-show Party begins at 6:30pm

Comedy Show begins at 7:30pm

Cash bar available on-site.

When: March 9th 2023

Where: Theatre Collingwood

More Informaiton: https://theatrecollingwood.ca/2023-girls-nite-out/