Local Event: Intro to Beekeeping Workshop
Want to be more self sufficient? Want to connect with nature? Learn the basics about keeping bees. Not only does this 10,000 year old tradition provide honey, the bees from each hive also pollinate tens of thousands of plants! This is one workshop you don’t want to miss. All materials are included.
Denise of Lady D's and Bonnie Bee Honey will provide a demonstration using the Wye Marsh bees, as well as speak on how to get your own hive started – what steps to take, what tools you need, the time commitment, etc.
Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre
When: Saturday June 10th, 2023 from 9:30am-11:30am. (Raindate: June 17th, 2023 9:30-11:30am)
How Much: $40.00
This workshop is subject to a minimum of 8 participants and a maximum of 15.
Pre-registration is required.
If you have any questions or require further assistance, please contact 705-526-7809 or events@wyemarsh.com.
