Local Event: Learn to Flyfish
NVCA's fisheries biologist Fred Dobbs and Cabela's Barrie is hosting a flyfishing workshop and a "Fish like a Biologist" presentation. He'll show you how to interpret stream temperature and flow conditions to make the most of your trout fishing experience.
The event will also feature:
• Fly Casting Instruction
• Fly Tying Tutorials
• An Overview of the Nottawasaga River Restoration Program
• Expert Advice on Flies and Equipment
Where: Cabela's Barrie, Park Place Centre, 50 Concert Way, Barrie, ON
When: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 11:00am-1:00pm
More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1554243531653082
You may be interested in...
-
Granger Smith Announces Summer Tour Will Be His LastThe country singer is focusing on his faith.
-
Huntsville Festival of the Arts Announces 2023 Summer SeasonThe Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is back for its 31st summer season of concerts and events. Muskoka’s largest arts organization has cooked up a rich artistic program for every palette.
-
Local Event: S.T.E.A.M SaturdayLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca