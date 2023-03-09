Local Event: March Break Escape
Plan an unforgettable March Break getaway at Friday Harbour! Bring your family and embark on a fun day-trip with exciting activities, special performances, and endless entertainment.
• Ice Skating in the Piazza - Free
• Harbour Skating Trail - Paid Access
• Skate and Equipment Rentals
• Chalet cabins offering sweet and savoury treats
• Warming lounges serving hot chocolate and handcrafted cocktails
3:00PM – 4:00PM – Visit from Olaf
3:00pm - 3:15pm - Mariposa School of Skating Performance
3:30PM – 4:00PM – Ice Princess in a Bubble Performance
5:00PM – 5:30PM – Ice Princess in a Bubble Performance
Note: Weather conditions may affect programming.
More Information: https://www.fridayharbour.com
You may be interested in...
-
Shania Twain's 'Queen Of Me' Fizzles On ChartsHer sixth studio album is a commercial disappointment.
-
Warrant issued for suspect in Elnaz Hajtimiri abductionThe OPP have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with the gunpoint abduction of a 37-year-old woman from a relatives home in Wasaga Beach in January 2022
-
Jamie Lee Curtis Challenges Artists To Do Early ShowsThe actress is fighting for fans who do not want to stay up late.