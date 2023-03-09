iHeartRadio
Plan an unforgettable March Break getaway at Friday Harbour! Bring your family and embark on a fun day-trip with exciting activities, special performances, and endless entertainment.

• Ice Skating in the Piazza - Free
• Harbour Skating Trail - Paid Access
• Skate and Equipment Rentals
• Chalet cabins offering sweet and savoury treats
• Warming lounges serving hot chocolate and handcrafted cocktails

3:00PM – 4:00PM – Visit from Olaf
3:00pm - 3:15pm - Mariposa School of Skating Performance
3:30PM – 4:00PM – Ice Princess in a Bubble Performance
5:00PM – 5:30PM – Ice Princess in a Bubble Performance

Note: Weather conditions may affect programming.

More Information: https://www.fridayharbour.com

