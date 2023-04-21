iHeartRadio
Local Event: Quilt Show in Alliston

Local Events Pure Country 106 CICX

If you love everything quilt related from wall hangings to apparel, well Alliston is the place to be! There will be a quilt show at the Alliston Curling Rink in June and you come check out a selection of quilts, wall hangings, quilted apparel mini auction, quilt raffles, mechant mall bed turning, tea room and alot more!

Admission is $8. Children under 12 is $5.

When: June

Where: Alliston Curling Rink, 52 Albert Street West, Alliston

25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca