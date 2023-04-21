Local Event: Quilt Show in Alliston
If you love everything quilt related from wall hangings to apparel, well Alliston is the place to be! There will be a quilt show at the Alliston Curling Rink in June and you come check out a selection of quilts, wall hangings, quilted apparel mini auction, quilt raffles, mechant mall bed turning, tea room and alot more!
Admission is $8. Children under 12 is $5.
When: June
Where: Alliston Curling Rink, 52 Albert Street West, Alliston
You may be interested in...
-
OPP searching for a man missing from PenetanguisheneOPP asking for public's help to locate a man who is missing after being last seen yesterday afternoon at a Penetanguishene residence - get in touch with the OPP if you have any information about his whereabouts.
-
Local Event: Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage ShowLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Does your Birth Month dictate your job?...So, does this survey add up?....does your birth month dictate your job, passion?...have a look and you tell us!