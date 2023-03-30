iHeartRadio
Local Event: Ramadan StoryTime

Local Events Pure Country 106 CICX

Come to the Barrie Public Library and learn about the history and cultural celebrations of Ramadan through stories and activities. Celebrate Ramadan with Ahmadiyya Muslim Women Association. Enjoy a storytime and activities as you learn together. 

If you have any questions, please call 705-728-1010 or email askus@barrielibrary.ca

When: Saturday April 1st from 10:00am - 10:30am.

Where: Barrie Public Library - Painswick Branch

More Information: http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/8225208

