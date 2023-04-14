iHeartRadio
Local Event: S.T.E.A.M Saturday

Local Events Pure Country 106 CICX

Love all things Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math? Drop-in to the Family Department on Saturdays between 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. for some self-directed family STEAM fun!

This family-friendly program includes fun challenges, activities, and projects; no registration required!

Where: Orillia Public Library, 36 Mississaga St West, Orillia, ON, L3V 3A6

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m, Saturday, April 29, 2023 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

More information: https://events.orilliapubliclibrary.ca

