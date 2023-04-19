Local Event: Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage Show
The Annual Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage Show is back for 2023!
They will have hundreds of products and services for your home and cottage with hundreds of vendors and local businesses for you to meet.
There will also be over $5000 in door prices as well!
Where: Barnfield Point Recreation Centre, Orillia, ON.
When: Saturday April 22nd from 9:00am- 5:00pm, Sunday April 23rd 9:00am- 3:00pm.
More information: http://www.orilliahomeshow.ca
You may be interested in...
-
Charges laid in weekend Truck Rally in BracebridgeBracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a large rally in a commercial parking lot located at 500 Muskoka Rd 118 in Bracebridge during the evening hours of Saturday April 15, 2023.
-
Lainey Wilson at HISTORY Toronto - April 20th, 2023Lainey Wilson at HISTORY Toronto Concert date - April 20th, 2023. Showtime: 8:00 PM Tickets On Sale: Friday, Feb 10th at 10am
-
Paramedic for a Day contest open to Simcoe County studentsIn honour of Paramedic Services week, which takes place May 21 to 27, 2023, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services are once again hosting their annual Paramedic for a Day contest.