Enjoy a guided birding hike to learn about the birds of Scanlon Creek and connect with nature through the joys of birdwatching. Earn stamps in a keepsake passport as you take a Storywalk, visit self-guided stations to see amazing bird artifacts, make a birdfeeder, hand-feed chickadees and more.

​Learn all about birding! How to observe, identify, count and record your findings.

Be amazed and see up-close bird artifacts like skulls, feathers and eggs. Watch the pages comes alive as you enjoy a Storywalk while travelling down one of our beautiful trails. Meet and hand-feed the friendly chickadees at Scanlon Creek. Make your very own birdfeeder to take home. Use your senses to make your very own bird sound map.

This is an entirely outdoor event. Please dress appropriately for the weather.

Guided hiking distance is approximately 1.5km. Hikes are best suited to people in moderate physical condition. Re-useable water bottles and supportive footwear with rugged soles are strongly recommended.

Trail conditions in the spring may vary from icy to muddy. Due to this, strollers and wagons are not recommended.

This program is open to children, youth, adults and seniors of all ages.​

Cost: Ages 4 and up $10 per person. Ages 3 and under FREE

When: Saturday March 11, 2023, Rain-date Sunday March 12, 2023, 9:30am to 12:30pm

Where: Scanlon Creek Conservation Area

More Information: https://www.lsrca.on.ca/spring-into-birding