Visitors will explore past and present methods of maple syrup production. End your tour with pancake and sausage breakfast with fresh maple syrup​. Prices for most activities are included in admission fees. Tiffin’s own maple syrup will be available for sale on site. All proceeds go towards​ our community and the maintenance of NVCA's conservation areas.

With a full belly, join in some really fun activities for the whole family to enjoy such as a dog demonstration by Red Barn, meet some animals from Scales Nature Park, hop on horse drawn wagon rides, learn about exotic animals. You can pet them as well plus a whole bunch more!

When: Saturday April 1st and Sunday April 2nd from 9am to 3pm. Breakfast is served until 2pm.

Where: Tiffin Conservation Area.

Admission & Tickets

Adult: $20.00

Child 2-12: $15.00

Children under 2 are free​

More information and where you can purchase tickets: https://www.nvca.on.ca/Pages/Spring-Tonic-Festival.aspx