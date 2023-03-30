iHeartRadio
-2°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Local Event: Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival

Visitors will explore past and present methods of maple syrup production. End your tour with pancake and sausage breakfast with fresh maple syrup​. Prices for most activities are included in admission fees. Tiffin’s own maple syrup will be available for sale on site. All proceeds go towards​ our community and the maintenance of NVCA's conservation areas.

With a full belly, join in some really fun activities for the whole family to enjoy such as a dog demonstration by Red Barn, meet some animals from Scales Nature Park, hop on horse drawn wagon rides, learn about exotic animals. You can pet them as well plus a whole bunch more!

When: Saturday April 1st and Sunday April 2nd from 9am to 3pm. Breakfast is served until 2pm.

Where: Tiffin Conservation Area.

Admission & Tickets

  • Adult: $20.00

  • Child 2-12: $15.00

  • Children under 2 are free​

More information and where you can purchase tickets: https://www.nvca.on.ca/Pages/Spring-Tonic-Festival.aspx

Local Events Pure Country 106 CICX

You may be interested in...

  • Local Events Pure Country 106 CICX

    Local Event: Ramadan StoryTime

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games Chair and General Manager

    Orillia starts planning for 2024 Ontario 55+ Senior Games

    The City of Orillia is pleased to announce that the dates for the Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games (the Games) have been set for Feb. 6 to 8, 2024 and they are now building a team responsible for organizing the event.
  • sharp bus

    Local school bus drivers step up to help a co-worker

    Sharp Bus Line Co-workers are stepping up to help a local school bus driver. Clarence Dorion and his wife Sue lost everything after a fire at their Tiny Township home last week.
  • Lotto 649 (Classic)_February 4 2023_$106700.00_Heather Cherutti of Barrie (Custom)

    Barrie resident picks up second prize on Lotto 6/49

    A Barrie woman still considering her options after picking up the second prize on the Lotto 6/49 draw February 4th - maybe a new car, some new furniture or pay off some bills!
  • Judy LaMarsh

    Coast Guard icebreaking in the Midland area

    The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker CCGS Judy LaMarsh will be carrying out Ice Operations Training between Giants Tomb and the southern tip of Beausoleil Island on or around March 13, 2023.
  • Local Events Pure Country 106 CICX

    Local Event: March Break Escape

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Local Events Pure Country 106 CICX

    Local Event: Spring Into Birding

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Local Events Pure Country 106 CICX

    Local Event: Girls Nite Out

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • frontenac

    Police, coast guard warning of changing ice conditions

    March is here and the OPP, Anishinabek Police and the coast guard are warning that the ice surface on Georgian Bay is starting to show that spring is not far away
12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca