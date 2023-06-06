Local fire bans expected to increase with fire risk ratings

With the dry and windy weather sticking around, and the fire risk ratings increasing, it shouldn't be much of a surprise to find the number of fire bans growing in the region. We will be updating this page as we are notified about new fire bans. If your community is not listed below - fire officials are urging you to get in touch with your municipal office to check the most recent information BEFORE you light a fire.

PARRY SOUND/MUSKOKA

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone effective Thursday, June 1, at 12:01 a.m. local time for the northeast region, including MNRF districts of Minden/Parry Sound/Bracebridge, which also includes Muskoka. No open air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended. The Restricted Fire Zone is in place until further notice.

SPRINGWATER TOWNSHIP

Effective Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:30 am, all outdoor burning is prohibited and all fire permits are void until the ban is lifted. Please note that this ban includes the use of fireworks in the Township. Residents will be notified via social media and the Township website when the ban has been lifted. The current fire danger rating can be viewed online at www.springwater.ca/fire Anybody caught in contravention of the Fire Ban will be fined a minimum of $700, as outlined in By-law 2019-068, schedule C. For further information on the ban please contact Springwater Fire & Emergency Services at 705-728-4784 Ext. 2045 during regular business hours.