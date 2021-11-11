Local MPs named to Conservative Shadow Cabinet

The Hon. Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, has released the Deputy Conservative Shadow Cabinet for the 44th Parliament.

A number of local MPs have been given portfolios, among them:

Doug Shipley who represents the riding of Barrie-Springwater-OroMedonte has been named the Deputy Shadow Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion.

Adam Chambers it the MP for Simcoe North. He was appointed as Deputy Shadow Minister for Finance and Middle Class Prosperity.

Terry Dowdall has been named Deputy Shadow Minister for Transport. He is the MP for Simcoe-Grey.

Scot Davidson represents the riding of Holland Landing. He was named Deputy Shadow Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Anna Roberts, who is the MP for King-Vaughan has been named Deputy Shadow Minister for Mental Health, Addiction and Suicide Prevention.

Conservative Deputy Shadow Cabinet: