Local MPs named to Conservative Shadow Cabinet
The Hon. Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, has released the Deputy Conservative Shadow Cabinet for the 44th Parliament.
A number of local MPs have been given portfolios, among them:
Doug Shipley who represents the riding of Barrie-Springwater-OroMedonte has been named the Deputy Shadow Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion.
Adam Chambers it the MP for Simcoe North. He was appointed as Deputy Shadow Minister for Finance and Middle Class Prosperity.
Terry Dowdall has been named Deputy Shadow Minister for Transport. He is the MP for Simcoe-Grey.
Scot Davidson represents the riding of Holland Landing. He was named Deputy Shadow Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
Anna Roberts, who is the MP for King-Vaughan has been named Deputy Shadow Minister for Mental Health, Addiction and Suicide Prevention.
Conservative Deputy Shadow Cabinet:
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Security – Dave Epp
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Security – Richard Lehoux
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Canadian Heritage – Kevin Waugh
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Finance and Middle Class Prosperity – Adam Chambers
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Employment, Future Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion – Tako van Popta
- Deputy Shadow Minister Environment and Climate Change - Scot Davidson
- Special Advisor on Nuclear Energy - Cory Tochor
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard – Mel Arnold
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs – Ziad Aboultaif
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Health, Special Advisor on COVID-19 – Dr. Stephen Ellis
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Housing and Diversity and Inclusion – Doug Shipley
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship – Brad Redekopp
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Indigenous Services – Martin Shields
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry – Ryan Williams
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Communities – Dan Muys
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Justice and Attorney General of Canada – Larry Brock
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Mental Health, Addiction and Suicide Prevention – Anna Roberts
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Labour – Chris Lewis
- Deputy Shadow Minister for National Defence – Todd Doherty
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Natural Resources – Larry Maguire
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Public Safety – Chris d'Entremont
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Public Services and Procurement – Blaine Calkins
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Rural Economic Development and Rural Broadband Strategy – Damien Kurek
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Rural Economic Development and Rural Broadband Strategy - Jacques Gourde
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Tourism – Bernard Généreux
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Transport – Terry Dowdall
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs – Fraser Tolmie
- Deputy Shadow Minister for Ethics and Accountable Government – Richard Bragdon
