Local project ships $100 million in medical supplies to Ukraine
As the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches, an organization co-founded by a local woman is closing in on an amazing milestone of its own.
Tracey Burton founded the Canadians Care Coalition in 2020 to help the restauranteurs in her community. After the invasion, the former ER nurse received a call from her twin sister Tammy, who said she had been asked by one of her employees looking for donations of any medications they could spare to send to Ukraine.
Canadians Care was re-united, and began to strategize on how they could get medical supplies, and have them delivered to Ukrainian hospitals, doctors offices, clinics and even the front lines of the war.
The team formed partnerships with NKS Health and the Sunrise Markham Rotary Club - which was able to issue tax receipts for donations, which were used to purchase medications and other supplies at wholesale prices. In less than a year, they were able to raise $25 million dollars in cash and drug donations - enabling them to ship $100 million dollars worth of supplies to Ukraine.
(LISTEN) to Tracey as she shares this remarkable journey with Jason and Carey - proof that even in the darkest most tragic of circumstances, there are still some bright spots in the darkness.
TO DONATE:
Sunrise Markham Rotary Club
https://portal.clubrunner.ca/1136/Stories/2022-2023-ukraine-medical-supplies-fundraising
Canada Helps
https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/markham-rotary-club-foundation/campaign/medical-supplies-for-ukraine/
You may be interested in...
-
OPP are looking for help to find a missing Midland manThe OPP are asking for help to locate a missing 25-year-old Midland man, last seen Wednesday, February 8th. Police say there are concerns for his well being, and have supplied his picture, and information about his vehicle. Details at the link.
-
The Chicks with Maren Morris at Scotiabank Arena - September 18thGrammy award-winning global superstars The Chicks have announced The Chicks World tour 2023! Maren Morris joins The Chicks on September 18th, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto. Ticket On Sale for Canadian dates begin Friday, February 17th.
-
Nova Scotia man injured in sled crash in MuskokaSingle vehicle snowmobile crash sends man to hospital, prompts warning from Ontario Provincial Police urging sledders to drive according to the changing snow conditions.