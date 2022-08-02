Local realtor supports Alliston Hospital through Realtor Challenge

The Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation (SMHF) was awarded a donation of $5,300 from the Peggy Hill Team towards the Because of you, we can Campaign. Proceeds are the result of the Community Realtor Challenge. Peggy Hill donated $100 from the sale of each home in Alliston during the month of June to SMHF.

"Our team is dedicated to supporting the communities they live and work in. We are thrilled to give back to community health care through the Realtor Challenge”, says Peggy Hill, Peggy Hill Team. “The Peggy Hill Team is proud to invest in Stevenson Memorial Hospital and the Because of you, we can Campaign.”

“We are grateful that the Peggy Hill Team joined the Community Realtor Challenge and generously chose to give back to community health care through this initiative in the month of June. This kind of support has helped us reach over 65% of our goal for the Because of you, we can Campaign,” says Mary Thomas, CEO, Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to Peggy Hill Team we are well on our way to transforming Stevenson and providing our communities with more of the high-quality health care our residents have come to expect.”

Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation has embarked on an ambitious $43 million campaign, The Because of you, we can Campaign is the largest campaign in the SMHF’s history, supporting the redevelopment of Stevenson Memorial Hospital. The hospital’s redevelopment plan includes a revitalized Emergency Department, doubling the square footage of the hospital and tripling the amount of parking space. Refreshed outpatient rooms, birthing suites and laboratory space are also included in the plans. With an Emergency Department built to manage 7,000 visits a year that currently manages close to 40,000 per year, along with a growing population in south Simcoe and surrounding communities, this redevelopment is needed today and for future generations.

For more information, to become involved or to donate, please visit transformingstevenson.ca