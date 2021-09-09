Local residents turn $1 into $100,000 payouts

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Lorraine Pelletier and Roberta Wilkinson of Midland. They matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 26, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000! The winning ticket was purchased at Daisy Mart on Vinden Street in Midland.

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Cheryl Ryerse of Barrie. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 12, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000! The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road in Barrie.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.