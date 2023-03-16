Local school bus drivers step up to help a co-worker
Co-workers are stepping up to help a local school bus driver.
Clarence Dorion and his wife Sue lost everything after a fire at their Tiny Township home last week. It began in the chimney, and despite efforts by Clarence to put it out, it spread quickly. He suffered injuries and ended up in a burn unit in Hamilton.
Other bus drivers at Sharp Bus Lines in Midland have set up the fund to help the Dorion family out.
Here's the link to help if you can.
