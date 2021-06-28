Long time Soldiers' employee takes home 50/50 jackpot

Anita Perrault of Waubaushene has 33,570 reasons to celebrate this weekend after winning the June 25th Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle Grand Prize!

A long-time Clerk on the Surgical and Rehab Floor of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Anita has spent her career at Soldiers’ and plans to retire in August. “I can’t believe it,” she said after receiving the news that she won the $33,570 grand prize. She plans to use the winnings to travel when it is safer to do so.

“I’d do anything to support our Hospital,” she explained. “It’s in our region. Family use it, friends use it, the community uses it. It’s an amazing cause. I’ll buy another ticket. I’ll keep supporting it.”

More than 1,550 people participated in this month’s 50/50 raffle and over 211,000 tickets were sold in support of a new MRI for Soldiers’. Proceeds from the June 50/50 will go toward replacing the 14-year-old machine currently in operation at the Hospital. The existing unit is nearing the end of its life cycle, making it prone to frequent downtime for maintenance repairs and causing delays for patient exams. A new machine will allow for quicker scans and more accurate diagnosis to ensure a better quality of care for our community.

“We’re so happy with the community’s response to our 50/50 raffle and their support of our Hospital,” said Mark Riczu, Executive Director of the OSMH Foundation. “We hope to continue this momentum into the summer months as we move ahead with future draws. It is such a great way to get involved with this important community project, and to have a chance at winning a significant prize while doing so is just a bonus!”

Soldiers’ 50/50 is a monthly online raffle in support of the Hospital’s greatest needs. It is open to all residents of Ontario over the age of 18. The next raffle is now underway with a guaranteed prize pot of $5,000 and an early bird prize of a VIP package for two for the October 29th Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala. Funds raised in the next draw will continue to support the MRI Replacement Project. Tickets are available online at www.Soldiers5050.ca.