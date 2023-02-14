Look to the OSPCA for some bunny to snuggle on Valentines Day
Do you have room in your heart for a furry friend this Valentine's Day? If you have been thinking of welcoming an animal into your family, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is caring for 25 rabbits in need of loving forever homes.
These long-eared sweethearts are sometimes slower to get adopted compared to dogs and cats, but they make great companions and can bring so much joy to the right family. If you’ve been thinking of adopting, hop to it and give a rabbit a forever home.
“If you’re looking for a hunny-bunny, rabbits are adorable and bond closely with their adopters. They can be easily trained and have unique personalities,” says Caytlynn Croisier, Manager, Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre. “We’re hoping you’ll find it in your heart to help these bunnies in need by giving them a loving forever home.”
The Ontario SPCA reminds potential adopters that, just like any companion animals, rabbits are a lifetime commitment. It’s important to do your homework before committing to welcoming any animal into your life to ensure you’re prepared for the responsibility.
If you’re not in a position to adopt, you can also change the life of a rabbit by donating or taking part in Cupcake Day for the Ontario SPCA. As a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to provide care and shelter to animals in need.
To meet rabbits available for adoption, or to make a donation, visit ontariospca.ca
