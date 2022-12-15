Looking for Some-bunny to love? The OSPCA is all ears

If you’re looking for some-bunny to love and have been thinking of welcoming an animal into your family, we’re all ears! The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has over 30 rabbits in its care this holiday season in need of loving forever homes.

These long-eared friends are sometimes slower to get adopted compared to dogs and cats, but they make great companions and can bring so much joy to the right family. If you’ve been thinking of adopting, hop to it and change the life of a rabbit during the Ontario SPCA’s iAdopt for the Holidays campaign, running until Dec. 25.

Presented by Swiffer®, the goal of iAdopt for the Holidays is to find loving homes for as many animals as possible at Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province during the holidays. Last year, close to 600 animals found loving homes across Ontario during the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign. With many people enjoying time off during the holidays and being home together as a family, now is the perfect time to welcome an animal into your life.

For the second year, as part of the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign, Swiffer will also be providing every adopter with Swiffer®’s Get Pet Ready Guide, that features tips and tricks on how to care for your new furry friend while maintaining a clean home. To help get the cleaning jobs done, Swiffer® Duster™ Pet Heavy Duty Starter Kit will also be provided to help adopters get their homes and hearts ready as they bring home a new furry friend this holiday season.

You can also change the life of an animal in need this holiday season by donating. As a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to provide care and shelter to animals in need.

“Bunnies make amazing companions. These furry friends are quiet, have distinct personalities and bond closely with their adopters,” says Carol Beard, Manager, Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre. “Rabbits not only love to play, but they’re also smart and can be easily trained. If a rabbit is right for you, visit our adoption site to see who is waiting for a forever home!”

To meet rabbits available for adoption or to make a donation, visit iadopt.ca