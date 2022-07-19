Looking to cool off? You may want to avoid these beaches

With sweltering conditions in the forecast - you may be looking for a good place to cool off.

The beach works - or does it?

As of July 19th, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit had issued swimming advisories for nine local beaches after testing showed higher than normal bacteria levels.

These include:

Orillia - Couching Beach at Couchiching Beach Park and Portage Bay, at JB Tudhope Memorial Park.

Clearview - New Lowell Conservation Park Beach

Gravenhurst - Gull Lake Park Beach

Innisfil - 9th Line Park Beach, Innisfill Beach Park North, Innisfil Beach Park South

Oro-Medonte - Bayview Memorial Park Beach

Tiny - Jackson Park Beach

An advisory is a warning to swimmers, but it is not a beach closure. During a swimming advisory, the beach is posted with warning signs indicating there may be an increased risk of developing minor irritations and infections. If you choose to swim during a swimming advisory, it may be prudent to avoid ducking your head or swallowing the water.

Bacteria counts can be affected by many different factors with the most common being rain, wind and water fowl. For more information, visit simcoemuskokahealth.org.

Lifeguards are off duty during a swim advisory and swimmers are cautioned to swim at their own risk.