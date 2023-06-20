iHeartRadio
Love your pet's vet? Nominate them for an award


IMG_0139

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

Love your pet’s vet team? Nominate them in the Ontario SPCA’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest

 

Orillia, ON (June 19, 2023) – Show your local veterinary team some love for keeping your furry friends happy and healthy by nominating them in the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest.

Hosted in partnership with participating SPCA and humane society locations across the province, the Ontario SPCA is hosting its Veterinary Appreciation Contest from June 19-30. To help say thank you to veterinary teams who give so much, nominate your pet’s veterinary clinic and encourage family and friends to vote in support. The veterinary clinic with the most votes will receive a plaque and a complimentary lunch for their staff.

“Anyone with a furry family member knows the love and joy animals give, which is why we need to thank the veterinary professionals that help our animals live long and happy lives,” says Carol Beard, Manager, Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre. “We encourage anyone with a pet to take the time to recognize their local veterinary professionals and show them appreciation for the work they do to care for our special animal friends.”

To learn more or nominate your veterinary clinic, visit vetappreciation.ca

 

 

