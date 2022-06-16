Love your vet? Time to show them you care

Veterinary professionals are the unsung heroes who keep our pets happy and healthy. From June 13-24, Ontario SPCA Animal Centres are celebrating veterinary professionals across Ontario and encouraging pet parents to do the same by honouring their pet’s primary care team.

The Ontario SPCA is hosting its Veterinary Appreciation Campaign in partnership with participating SPCAs and humane societies across Ontario. To help say thank you to veterinary teams who give so much, pet parents and families are invited to nominate your pet’s veterinary clinic and encourage family and friends to vote in support. The veterinary clinic with the most votes will receive a plaque and a complimentary lunch for their staff.

“Join us as we thank veterinary professionals across the province who give so much to help their patients,” says Caytlynn Croisier, Manager, Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre. “We encourage anyone with a pet to take the time to recognize their local veterinary professionals and show them appreciation for the work they do to keep our pets happy and healthy.”

To learn more or nominate your veterinary clinic, visit vetappreciation.ca