Major recall affecting dozens of brands of ice cream

Various brands of ice cream products including Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, President’s Choice and Scotsburn Joins Farmers have been recalled because of pieces of plastic and metal.

The recalled products have been sold nationally in Canada, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

There is concern that consumers may have the products in their homes because of the long shelf life of ice cream. Consumers can use the following information to determine whether they have the products on hand.

Recalled products:

Brand Name Product Name Size Code on Product UPC Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream 11.36 L EXP 28 FE 2023 EXP 01 MR 2023 EXP 02 MR 2023 None Baskin Robbins Vanilla Ice Cream 946 ml EXP 11 MR 2023 0 36631 07970 2 Baskin Robbins Pralines ‘N Cream Ice Cream 946 ml EXP 23 FE 2023 EXP 24 FE 2023 0 36631 07975 7 Baskin Robbins Chocolate Mousse Royale Ice Cream 946 ml EXP 24 FE 2023 0 36631 07986 3 Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream 946 ml EXP 01 MR 2023 0 36631 07992 4 Best Buy Vanilla Ice Milk 1.5 L 2024 MR 25 2024 MR 26 0 55742 56898 1 President’s Choice Loads of Chocolatey Caramel Treats Light Ice Cream 1.5 L 2023 SE 22 0 60383 12528 8 President’s Choice Ice Cream Shop Elk Crossing Ice Cream 946 ml 2023 SE 09 2023 SE 30 2023 OC 01 0 60383 14892 8 President’s Choice Ice Cream Shop Rocky Road Ice Cream 946 ml 2023 SE 29 2023 SE 30 0 60383 18489 6 President’s Choice Ice Cream Shop Vanilla Ice Cream 946 ml 2023 SE 10 2023 SE 22 2023 SE 28 0 60383 84797 5

President’s Choice Ice Cream Shop Mint Ice Cream 946 ml 2023 SE 28 0 60383 84791 3 President’s Choice Ice Cream Shop Mango Ice Cream 946 ml 2023 SE 29 0 60383 84939 9 Scotsburn Joins Farmers Hoof Prints Light Ice Cream 1.5 L 2024 MR 25 0 63124 15541 4

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.