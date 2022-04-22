Major recall affecting dozens of brands of ice cream
Various brands of ice cream products including Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, President’s Choice and Scotsburn Joins Farmers have been recalled because of pieces of plastic and metal.
The recalled products have been sold nationally in Canada, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
There is concern that consumers may have the products in their homes because of the long shelf life of ice cream. Consumers can use the following information to determine whether they have the products on hand.
Recalled products:
|Brand Name
|Product Name
|Size
|Code on Product
|UPC
|Baskin Robbins
|Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
|11.36 L
|
EXP 28 FE 2023
EXP 01 MR 2023
EXP 02 MR 2023
|None
|Baskin Robbins
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|946 ml
|EXP 11 MR 2023
|0 36631 07970 2
|Baskin Robbins
|Pralines ‘N Cream Ice Cream
|946 ml
|
EXP 23 FE 2023
EXP 24 FE 2023
|0 36631 07975 7
|Baskin Robbins
|Chocolate Mousse Royale Ice Cream
|946 ml
|EXP 24 FE 2023
|0 36631 07986 3
|Baskin Robbins
|Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
|946 ml
|EXP 01 MR 2023
|0 36631 07992 4
|Best Buy
|Vanilla Ice Milk
|1.5 L
|
2024 MR 25
2024 MR 26
|0 55742 56898 1
|President’s Choice
|Loads of Chocolatey Caramel Treats Light Ice Cream
|1.5 L
|2023 SE 22
|0 60383 12528 8
|President’s Choice
|Ice Cream Shop Elk Crossing Ice Cream
|946 ml
|
2023 SE 09
2023 SE 30
2023 OC 01
|0 60383 14892 8
|President’s Choice
|Ice Cream Shop Rocky Road Ice Cream
|946 ml
|
2023 SE 29
2023 SE 30
|0 60383 18489 6
|President’s Choice
|Ice Cream Shop Vanilla Ice Cream
|946 ml
|
2023 SE 10
2023 SE 22
2023 SE 28
|0 60383 84797 5
|President’s Choice
|Ice Cream Shop Mint Ice Cream
|946 ml
|2023 SE 28
|0 60383 84791 3
|President’s Choice
|Ice Cream Shop Mango Ice Cream
|946 ml
|2023 SE 29
|0 60383 84939 9
|Scotsburn Joins Farmers
|Hoof Prints Light Ice Cream
|1.5 L
|2024 MR 25
|0 63124 15541 4
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
