Instagram

Make your actions count on Bell Lets Talk Day

bell lets talk

On Bell Let's Talk Day, let's make every one of these actions count:

Twitter
Each time you tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk or watch our official video, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

Facebook
Each time you use the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or watch our official video, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

Instagram
Each time you watch our official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

Snapchat
Each time you use the Bell Let's Talk Snapchat filter or watch our official video, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

YouTube
Each time you watch our official video on YouTube, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

TikTok
Each time you upload a video using #BellLetsTalk or watch our official video, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

Pinterest
Each time you watch our official video on Pinterest, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

Text messages
For every text message sent by a Bell wireless customer, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.*

*This event excludes iMessages. Regular charges apply.

Calls
For every call made by Bell wireless and home phone customers*, Bell will donate 5¢ more to mental health initiatives.

*By a Bell, Bell MTS or Bell Aliant mobile or home phone customer. Regular service charges apply.

More information at the Bell Lets Talk website

Last year you helped riased $7.7 million for a number of mental health support initiatives across the country - including funding that allowed Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie ugrade the IT to allow the North Simcoe Muskoka RAAM offer online access to addiction treatment.

LIsten: as Jason and Carey chat with Brian Irving, RVH Manager of Addiction Services and North Simcoe Muskoka RAAM Services about the impact of the Bell Lets Talk Community Grant.

 

