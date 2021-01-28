Make your actions count on Bell Lets Talk Day

On Bell Let's Talk Day, let's make every one of these actions count:

Twitter

Each time you tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk or watch our official video, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

Facebook

Each time you use the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or watch our official video, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

Instagram

Each time you watch our official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

Snapchat

Each time you use the Bell Let's Talk Snapchat filter or watch our official video, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

YouTube

Each time you watch our official video on YouTube, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

TikTok

Each time you upload a video using #BellLetsTalk or watch our official video, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

Pinterest

Each time you watch our official video on Pinterest, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.

Text messages

For every text message sent by a Bell wireless customer, Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives.*

*This event excludes iMessages. Regular charges apply.

Calls

For every call made by Bell wireless and home phone customers*, Bell will donate 5¢ more to mental health initiatives.

*By a Bell, Bell MTS or Bell Aliant mobile or home phone customer. Regular service charges apply.

Last year you helped riased $7.7 million for a number of mental health support initiatives across the country - including funding that allowed Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie ugrade the IT to allow the North Simcoe Muskoka RAAM offer online access to addiction treatment.

LIsten: as Jason and Carey chat with Brian Irving, RVH Manager of Addiction Services and North Simcoe Muskoka RAAM Services about the impact of the Bell Lets Talk Community Grant.