Midland Legion helps hospital purchase critical care equipment
On May 20th, members of the Midland Royal Canadian Legion Branch 80 visited Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) to present a cheque for $5,200.
Their generous donation has been invested in Telemetry Packs for GBGH’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), providing portable cardiac and vital signs monitoring for patients recovering from a stroke, cardiac episode or trauma.
The Midland Legion has supported GBGH with more than $64,000 over the last 21 years.
From left – Christine Baguley, philanthropy officer, GBGH Foundation; Cindy Lockhart, president, Ladies Auxiliary, Ron Adair, president, and Tim Sweeting, Midland Legion Branch 80; Gail Hunt, president & CEO, GBGH; Lisa Wanamaker, donor relations & stewardship officer, GBGH Foundation.
You may be interested in...
-
Wasn't that a party! Celebrating 100th birthday of Lion Norm GogoDid you hear or see the C-130 Hercules over the Penetanguishene area Wednesday evening? It was part of a 100th birthday celebration for a local veteran and long time Lions Club member, Norm Gogo.
-
Llama Llama No Pajama, what's with all the Highway Drama?!!Llama Safely Apprehended After Taking A Stroll Down HWY 400 Wednesday Llama Llama No Pajama, what's with all the Highway Drama?!!
-
Luke Combs Debuts 'Good Ol' Days"He performed the song at his first show in 15 mnonths.