Midland Legion helps hospital purchase critical care equipment

KevinHaire-GBGHF-Legion-20210520-31951 (Custom)

On May 20th, members of the Midland Royal Canadian Legion Branch 80 visited Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) to present a cheque for $5,200.

Their generous donation has been invested in Telemetry Packs for GBGH’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), providing portable cardiac and vital signs monitoring for patients recovering from a stroke, cardiac episode or trauma.

The Midland Legion has supported GBGH with more than $64,000 over the last 21 years.

From left – Christine Baguley, philanthropy officer, GBGH Foundation; Cindy Lockhart, president, Ladies Auxiliary, Ron Adair, president, and Tim Sweeting, Midland Legion Branch 80; Gail Hunt, president & CEO, GBGH; Lisa Wanamaker, donor relations & stewardship officer, GBGH Foundation.

