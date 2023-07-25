Midland Legion invests in cardiac care at GBGH
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 80 (Midland) presented the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation with a $20,000 donation. This gift will support the purchase of cardiac monitors & ECG machines for GBGH, ensuring patients and veterans have access to life-saving care and treatment close to home. This new technology will provide our care teams with more time for direct patient care, by delivering collected patient data right into the patient’s medical record.
Since 2001, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 80 (Midland) has supported incredible development at GBGH, with a lifetime giving of more than $77,000. This gift will continue to strengthen the care our hospital provides to patients and veterans in our community.
