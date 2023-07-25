iHeartRadio
27°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Midland Legion invests in cardiac care at GBGH


Midland Legion Donation_media

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 80 (Midland) presented the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation with a $20,000 donation. This gift will support the purchase of cardiac monitors & ECG machines for GBGH, ensuring patients and veterans have access to life-saving care and treatment close to home. This new technology will provide our care teams with more time for direct patient care, by delivering collected patient data right into the patient’s medical record.

Since 2001, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 80 (Midland) has supported incredible development at GBGH, with a lifetime giving of more than $77,000. This gift will continue to strengthen the care our hospital provides to patients and veterans in our community. 

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   webmaster@purecountry106.ca  -   webmaster@purecountry106.ca