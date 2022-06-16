Midland OSPCA unveils new Pet Memorial Garden

In recognition of World Pet Memorial Day on June 14, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has unveiled a memorial garden at its animal centre in Midland.

The memorial garden was made possible through generous donor support, dedicated volunteers, and the expertise and contributions of the Midland Garden Club. The memorial garden is located on the Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre property and is intended to be a place of reflection for members of the public. The Memorial Garden marks the site of a cemetery where members of the public have laid their beloved pets to rest.

“We are so thankful to the volunteers, staff, and loyal supporters who came together to roll up their sleeves and revitalize the Memorial Garden,” says Caytlynn Croisier, Manager, Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre. “Our goal was to create a beautiful and welcoming spot where someone can come and reflect on the happy times they’ve spent with their furry friends.”

World Pet Memorial Day is about honouring and remembering animals who are no longer with us. To help those dealing with the grief of losing a pet, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has partnered with the Robbie Dean Counselling Centre to present a free, online pet loss support group. The group meets virtually on the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The sessions are free and are facilitated by a certified grief counsellor. For more information about the support group, please visit ontariospca.ca

Beloved companions can also be honoured by making a tribute donation to the Ontario SPCA in their honour. These tribute gifts can provide comfort to someone who is grieving by giving them the knowledge an animal in need is being helped in honour of their furry friend.

To learn more about grief support services, or to make a tribute gift, visit ontariospca.ca