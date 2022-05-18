Midland Rotary offers up Free Lunch, and kindness

Today is Random Acts of Kindness Day - and to celebrate the Midland Rotary Club is hosting a Free Lunch today.

Stop by the Town dock between noon and 1pm and the folks from the Midland club will be manning the BBQ's and drink station, handing out hot dogs and pop to those who come out.

All they ask is that people pay it forward by doing a Random Act of Kindness for someone else, today or any day. Their goal is to inspire Midland residents to make the town the kindest in Ontario (but hey, don't let provincial boundaries hem you in - why not the kindest town in the world?)

You can post about it on social media using #RandomKindnessMidland