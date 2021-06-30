Midland roundabout Road closures switch up next week

After a couple of weeks of detouring around the closure of Golf Link Road at County Road 93 in Midland for the Roundabout construction, the road closure is going to switch up next week. Golf Link Road will be reopened and Vindin Street will be temporarily closed starting on July 7, 2021.

Vindin Street will be inaccessible from County Road 93 (CR 93) during the closure. The closure will last for approximately 18 weeks.

Access to residences and businesses on Vindin Street will be maintained at all times from Harbourview Drive and Fourth Street.

Temporary bypass lanes will be in place with a minimum of two paved lanes (one each way) on CR 93 and Golf Link Road during construction that will remain open at all times.

Temporary Traffic Signals will be activated at the CR 93 and Golf Link Road intersection to direct motorists.

Detour routes will be set up and advanced warning signs will be installed on CR 93 to warn motorists of the road closure.

Detour routes are as follows:

• Yonge Street to First Street to Bay Street to Fourth Street to Vindin Street; and

• Thompsons Road to Robert St East to Fuller Avenue to Harbourview Drive to Vindin Street.