iHeartRadio
24°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Midland roundabout Road closures switch up next week

roundabout

After a couple of weeks of detouring around the closure of Golf Link Road at County Road 93 in Midland for the Roundabout construction, the road closure is going to switch up next week.

Golf Link Road will be reopened and Vindin Street will be temporarily closed starting on July 7, 2021.

Vindin Street will be inaccessible from County Road 93 (CR 93) during the closure. The closure will last for approximately 18 weeks.

Access to residences and businesses on Vindin Street will be maintained at all times from Harbourview Drive and Fourth Street.

Temporary bypass lanes will be in place with a minimum of two paved lanes (one each way) on CR 93 and Golf Link Road during construction that will remain open at all times.

Temporary Traffic Signals will be activated at the CR 93 and Golf Link Road intersection to direct motorists.

Detour routes will be set up and advanced warning signs will be installed on CR 93 to warn motorists of the road closure.

Detour routes are as follows:

• Yonge Street to First Street to Bay Street to Fourth Street to Vindin Street; and
• Thompsons Road to Robert St East to Fuller Avenue to Harbourview Drive to Vindin Street.

 

You may be interested in...

  • Spirit of Georgian Bay_media

    Donated painting shares namesake with Georgian Bay General Hospital

    Local artist Cathy Boyd has generously donated one of her original oil paintings to help brighten up the Midland and area hospital that shares its namesake
  • dwf

    #DoSomething - A Day To Listen

    Hear the audio clips featured throughout today's "A Day to Listen". Share stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians, and teachers. The collaboration was put together in partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF).
  • dwf

    #DoSomething and learn more after A Day to Listen

    Today, Canadian radio broadcasters - including Bell Media - join together to amplify, elevate, listen to, and learn from Indigenous voices in A DAY TO LISTEN. We have links to the Downie Wenjack Fund, the TRC final report and and Indigenous Canada course here.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca