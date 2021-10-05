Midland roundabout to open today, Golf Link Rd closes

Roundabout and Vindin Street Opening

Please be advised that the Roundabout and Vindin Street will be reopened starting on October 5, 2021.

A minimum of two paved lanes (one each way) will remain open on Vindin Street during construction.

The Roundabout will be opened for northbound and southbound traffic including access to Vindin Street. Signage will be install at the Roundabout to direct motorists.

Golf Link Road Closure

Please be advised that Golf Link Road will be temporarily closed starting on October 5, 2021 for construction. The closure will last for approximately 6 weeks.

Golf Link Road will be inaccessible from CR 93 during the closure. Access to residences and businesses on Golf Link Road will be maintained at all times. Detour routes will be set up and advanced warning signs will be installed to warn motorists of the road closure.

County Road 93

Northbound CR 93 will have two lanes approaching and exiting the roundabout during construction.

Southbound CR 93 will have one lane approaching and exiting the Roundabout during construction. Detour Routes

Detour routes to access Golf Link Road during the closure are as follows:

" Robert St. W to Overhead Bridge Road to Golf Link Road; and

" Balm Beach Road to Wilson Road to Golf Link Road.

How will I get to My Residence/Business?

The Contractor will maintain access to your residence/business.

The contractor will give prior notice of any access restrictions to the residences/businesses.

If you have any special needs for wheelchair access please advise the R.J. Burnside & Associates Limited Construction Inspector (Lyle Simpson).

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Safety

Construction involves the use of heavy equipment and the unavoidable creation of obstacles.

We ask that you caution your children to stay clear of the working area.

We ask that you take extra caution during the construction period to ensure everyone's safety.

UNSURE OF HOW TO USE A ROUNDABOUT?

