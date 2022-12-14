Joyce Edwards of Midland is $50,000 richer after winning the top prize with INSTANT QUEST FOR GOLD CROSSWORD (Game #3233).

Joyce, a 57-year-old mother and grandmother, said she has been a regular lottery player for over a decade and CROSSWORD is her favourite game. “I just finished babysitting my grandson and stopped to purchase this ticket on my way home,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “My grandson is my good luck charm,” she smiled.

Joyce said she was dumbfounded when she discovered her win. “I looked at it a few times and counted all the words to make sure. I was surprised!”

Joyce said her ‘good luck charm’ grandson will be getting an extra special Christmas treat. “I haven’t made any decision for myself yet. I’ll take some time to let it set in, but I know my family will encourage me to treat myself to a trip – so we’ll see,” she concluded.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

INSTANT QUEST FOR GOLD CROSSWORD is available for $3 and the top prize is $50,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.91. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Midland Avenue in Midland.