Missing bird located, and reunited with family

An update on a story about a missing lovebird that Jason and Carey brought you last week:

Shirley was very upset when she called us to tell us that her bird Kiki went missing from the area of Delia Street and Forest Avenue in Orillia, and asked us to announce it on the air.

While we don't normally announce missing dogs or cats, we figured that the chances of the bird surviving too long outside was slim to none and decided to do what we could to help and announced it on air.

On Thursday, one of our listeners reached out to us. Alexandra-Ariana had found the bird and posted about it on a local online site.

"I posted on a group in my area! They reached out to me, sweetest couple. Their daughter sent me a voice recording crying with happiness," she said.

We love happy endings!