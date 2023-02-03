iHeartRadio
Missing Penetanguishene woman may be seeking housing in Barrie


Police are searching for a 45 year-old woman after she was reported missing from her Penetanguishene residence where she was last observed during the morning hours of February 1, 2023. Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were contacted in the evening hours of February 1, 2023, by an individual reporting her missing with concerns for her safety.

The missing person is Janey LAPHAM and is described as white, 45 years old, 160 cm tall, 106 kilograms, long brunette coloured hair. She was last observed wearing a black winter jacket and grey hat. Please see attached photo.

It is possible that she is headed to the Barrie area, likely by bus seeking housing.

