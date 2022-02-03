iHeartRadio
Mission Amanda Higher Tea Fundraiser - Feb 12, 2022

Tea-Party-in-a-Box-2022

Join the second "VIRTUAL HIGHER TEA PARTY IN A BOX” to support the Mission Amanda in memory of Amanda Kelsall, who tragically died in a car crash in 2014.

Amanda's parents John and Sharon Kelsall joined Jason and Carey recently to talk about Mission Amanda and the upcoming fundraiser:

 

Purchase an individually packaged "Tea Party in a Box", then pick up your box on February 12 at one of our 4 pick up locations.

Enjoy a delicious tea party in the comfort and safety of home.

Connect with others over Zoom at 1:00 on February 12 to hear about who we are supporting this year, to win prizes and to have some fun!

Buy your Tea Party in a Box here for a free-will donation.

Funds raised will support Community Builders in Simcoe County and The Ottawa Mission: Diane Morrison Hospice in Ottawa. You can choose which cause to support.

Thanks to local businesses who have supported the endeavour!

Chef L Catering

Chelsea Chocolates

Craighurst Autopro

Curio

Foxs Bakery

Fleurish

The Grant Group

Jess Paper Company

Krant Photography

Lindsay Gardner Independent Norwex Consultant

NVS Hair

Orange Naturals

Pure Country 106

The Lovely Tea House

Signature Suites

Springwater Ontario Campground/Barrie KOA

 

