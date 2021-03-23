Monopoly is getting a makeover - and they need your help!

Looks like iconic board game Monopoly is about to get an update.

Hasbro is turning to its fans to help modernize its classic game. After eight decades, all 16 of the game's Community Chest cards are going to be changed to better reflect what community means these days. Cards about winning beauty contests or collecting life insurance will get a re-fresh, and they are looking for input from the game's fans. Fans can now vote on a new set of cards that deal with things like shopping locally, rescuing animals or volunteering.

Hasbro reported a 21 percent increase in gaming sales last year as the result of lockdowns.

The new cards are expected to be released in the fall.

If you want to vote on the cards - use this link.