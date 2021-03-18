More icebreaking this week in the Midland area
News Release
For Immediate Release
Icebreaking at Midland, Ontario March 17, 2021 Sarnia, Ontario Canadian Coast Guard
Sarnia, Ontario - The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents of Midland, Ontario that the CCGS Samuel Risley will be carrying out icebreaking operations in the area on or around March 19, 2021.
It is recommended that all recreational users of the ice - pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operators - leave the ice during icebreaking operations. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on the ice. Additionally, they should plan their activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete as the ice will remain unstable after the icebreaker has left the area.
Coast Guard icebreaking service on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways is delivered in close co-operation between the Canadian and United States Coast Guards. By working together the two Coast Guards ensure scheduled vessel traffic can move through the shipping channels and into and out of community harbours.
The date is subject to change with no notice, as activities could begin before or after that period, depending on operational requirements or weather conditions.
Details of the Canadian/U.S. Coast Guard icebreaking partnership can be viewed, here.
