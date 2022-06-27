Mr. Happy Face is Ugliest Dog in the World

The World's Ugliest Dog contest was held in San Fransisco this weekend after being cancelled for two years thanks to Covid.

And there is a new champion. A 17-year-old Chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face emerged on Friday as the foulest of them all.

He was praised for his hairlessness and natural mohawk. His head leans to one side and he can't keep his tongue in his mouth.

He was adopted as a rescue in 2021 by a 41-year-old Arizona musician, Jeneda Benally, who loves him fiercely. She noted that he was neglected and abused by a former owner.

Benally won a $1,500 grand prize and a trip to New York to appear on the Today show.

The event is held to encourage people to adopt and love rescued pets.